Second Grader Learn-to-Swim Program Now Offered at Sonoma Splash

By Anna Pier

Thanks to the vision of Sonoma Splash and funding from a private donor, some lucky local second graders have swimming classes as part of their school day this spring. Every Tuesday and Thursday in April, at one o’clock, all 28 second grade students of Sassarini School hop onto a District school bus bound for the Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS) Aquatic Center, which is under the management of Sonoma Splash. Second grade teacher Krissy Landini told the Sun that from the moment her students arrive at school on swimming days they are bubbling with excitement about the adventure.

This year’s learn-to-swim program with Sassarini is a pilot for the vision of a swimming program for all the second grade children of Sonoma Valley Unified School District. Jane Hansen, Executive Director of Sonoma Splash, has championed the program, which reflects the nonprofit’s commitment to teaching water safety, and bringing the whole Valley community to the Aquatic Center on the grounds of Sonoma High.

Each class is forty minutes, and the youngsters – seven-and-eight-year-olds – are divided into proficiency groups, taught by five friendly and encouraging Sonoma Splash staff in the Warm (90º) Teaching Pool. Hansen said that only a few of the students were able to swim at all before the classes started and, on the first day, there were some who wouldn’t even put their face in the water. She proudly pointed out that group of children who, only on their fourth lesson, paddled over to their teacher and rolled to their backs to float. Later that day the group practiced jumping into the four-and-a-half-foot’ deep part of the pool, and retrieving floating rings. All 28 children were engaged and eager to follow their teacher as they learned and practiced new skills, presented with a sense of fun and adventure. Hansen remarked, “The kids are so excited to be there and are making tremendous progress already.”

Before the start of the program, each student received a pair of swim goggles and a mesh swim bag to keep their things in. After the eight-class session is completed they will each receive a family pass for the summer at Sonoma Splash. The private donor funding has covered all of these costs. Hansen noted that the students are welcome to take more swim lessons at Splash, which has a generous financial assistance program. She added that the qualifying process is simple and straightforward.

With the successful completion of this pilot, Sonoma Splash will be seeking funding for creating a District-wide second grade swim program in 2026. A model for the program is Sebastopol, which has been offering learn-to-swim classes to all second graders for over 40 years, funded by their Rotary Club. There they rely on volunteers for their instructors – Rotarians, parents, people from the community.

Hansen said she is thrilled with how the pilot is going and looks forward to meeting the challenge of securing funding to establish the program for all second graders here in our Valley. “We will be saving and enhancing lives by offering these lessons.”