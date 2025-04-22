City of Sonoma Formally Adopts District-Based City Council Elections

At its meeting of April 21, 2025, the Sonoma City Council formally adopted a District-Based election plan, replacing it’s At-Large voting method. Beginning in 2026, members of the City Council will be elected from districts. The city has adopted a five-district mapping plan to accommodate the new approach.

Under the plan, each council member will have to live within the district they represent. Moving out of that district will constitute creating an automatic vacancy on the City Council. Each district has been designed to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, and the process of map approval was accompanied by an analysis of the demographic composition of each proposed district.

The first district election will take place in 2026, in districts 1,3 and 5. Election of representative from districts 2 and 4 will take place in 2028. At present, some members of the council live within the same district; should they choose to run again, they will have to compete with each other for office.

The effects of this change are unknown at this time. It may result in a greater number of council candidates, or may not. It will likely reduce the expense of running for office since fewer votes will be required to win a seat. It is also unknown if its effects will increase competition between districts. The transition was undertaken voluntarily by the city, although the prospect of a receiving a letter of demand and the costs of complying with that demand was a major factor in the city’s decision to make this transition.

The full agenda report provided to the City Council can be viewed HERE.