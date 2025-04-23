John Hennelly Stepping Down As CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital

Wendy Lee Myatt, Board Chair of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District, has announced the departure of CEO John Hennelly. Hennelly served as CEO for the past four years.

“During his tenure, John led the organization through important advances that have strengthened our hospital and expanded access to high-quality care in Sonoma. These include launching the MyChart Electronic Medical Record (EMR), enhancing ICU services, expanding our Physical Therapy program, and bringing state-of-the-art imaging technology to the Sonoma community. His contributions have laid a strong foundation for SVH’s future success,” notes Myatt and Sheila Antrum, Senior VP at UCSF Health in a press release, adding “We recognize that leadership transitions can bring both uncertainty and opportunities for growth. Our commitment to delivering exceptional care to the Sonoma community remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and thoughtful transition.”

The Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board of Directors, in partnership with UCSF Health, will initiate a search for a new CEO. During this transition period, Ben Armfield, SVH’s Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Interim CEO to maintain operational continuity and keep the district focused as it moves forward.