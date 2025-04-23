School District Board of Trustees Appoints Gerardo Guzmán To Fill Vacant Seat

Pursuant to Government Code 6061 and Education Code 5092

NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

TO THE GOVERNING BOARD

OF THE SONOMA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

On March 13, 2025 a vacancy was created on the Governing Board of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District following the resignation of Board member Celeste Winders representing Trustee Area 2.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District Governing Board has appointed Gerardo Guzmán to assume the vacant seat on the Board.

The date for the appointment of Gerardo Guzmán to the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Governing Board was April 22, 2025.

Unless a petition calling for a special election pursuant to Education Code 5091 is filed in the Office of the Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools within 30 days of this provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment.