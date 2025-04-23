Sonoma Water Board Approves Wholesale Water Rate Increase of 7.60 Percent for Sonoma Aqueduct Customers

The Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a wholesale water rate adjustment for the 2025-2026 fiscal year to address aging infrastructure, rising operational costs and the need for continued investment in water system reliability.

The new rates will result in an increase of 8.68 percent for Santa Rosa Aqueduct customers, 10.76 percent for Petaluma Aqueduct customers and 7.60 percent for Sonoma Aqueduct customers. For most households, this adjustment is expected to translate to an increase of $0 to $3 per month, depending on location and water usage, if fully passed through by local water retailers. Actual impacts may vary, as wholesale rates are only a portion of the total cost to consumers.

Revenue from the rate adjustment will support essential operations and maintenance, continued implementation of projects required by the Russian River Biological Opinion, construction of critical hazard mitigation infrastructure projects and allows Sonoma Water to maintain a prudent reserve.

“This rate adjustment is a necessary step to maintain and upgrade our critical infrastructure, safeguard public health and prepare for future natural hazards,” said Board Chair Lynda Hopkins. “Sonoma Water’s focus remains on balancing affordability with the need for long-term system reliability for the more-than-600,000 people we serve in Sonoma and Marin counties.”

Sonoma Water has faced significant revenue shortfalls due to drought-driven declines in water deliveries, resulting in a $12.8 million reduction in reserves over the past three fiscal years. Sonoma Water has kept average rate increases below 6 percent over the last decade and continues to offer some of the lowest wholesale water rates in the Bay Area.

To minimize the impact on ratepayers, Sonoma Water has deferred $16.7 million in lower-priority projects and utilized $21.2 million in fund balance, bond revenue and grants to offset costs.