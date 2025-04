“Bonjour Spring” Named Winner of 2025 Earth Day Photo Contest

This Earth Day, the City of Sonoma and Sonoma Community Center announced the winner of the 5th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest, themed “Hidden Gems.” The contest invited photographers of all ages to showcase the lesser-known, quietly stunning corners of Sonoma Valley—and the entries did not disappoint.

Please join us in congratulating Peri Paniagua, whose photograph “Bonjour Spring” captured along Lovall Valley Road has been selected as this year’s winning image!