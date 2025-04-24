New “Health To Go” vending machines provide free essential resources when they’re needed

Sonoma County residents can now access free lifesaving, disease preventing and health protecting supplies — such as Narcan, condoms, dental hygiene kits, COVID tests, and more — from Health To Go public health vending machines. Through a new initiative of the Public Health Division of the Department of Health Services, these vending machines offer individuals easy access to what they need when they need it.

“This project aims to fill gaps in our current services by improving accessibility, reducing costs and ensuring privacy,” said Public Health Division Director Amy Olson. “By strategically placing these vending machines, stocked with harm-reduction products, health and hygiene items, and other essential resources, we can better support those who need these free resources the most. We will also refine the products offered over time based on what people actually use, ensuring that the items in the machines meet the actual needs of the community.”

The initial project phase includes the installation of three machines at the following locations and times:

Russian River Health and Wellness Center, 16387 First St., Guerneville (next to the stairwell)

M–Th 8am–8pm, Fri 8am–5pm, Sat 9am–noon

Santa Rosa Junior College, Bertolini Student Center, 1st Floor, Santa Rosa

M–F 7am–8pm, Sat & Sun 10am–3pm

Sonoma County Public Health Offices, 463 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa (This site is temporary)

8am-5pm M-F

Up to four additional machines are planned for placement in other parts of the county. Each machine will contain the following 10 products:

Narcan

Condoms

Fentanyl test strips

Hygiene kits

Dental hygiene kits

Feminine hygiene products

Pregnancy tests

COVID tests

Socks

Cable gun locks

There will be a three-item limit per transaction and discreet packaging. Participation will be anonymous, but the machines will ask individuals to enter answers to a few demographic questions.

“Given the recent tragic deaths of teenagers in our community from fentanyl poisoning, I am relieved that lifesaving tools like Narcan and fentanyl strips will be made available through the Health To Go vending machines,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. “We urgently need to do whatever we can to prevent more deaths and provide residents in need with access to these vital supplies.”

For more information about Health To Go, please email health-to-go@sonoma-county.org.