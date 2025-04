Oops! Car Backs Into Mary’s Pizza, Damages Patio

On Friday afternoon April 25, a vehicle backed up into the patio at Mary’s Pizza on Highway 12, collapsing the trellis covering the patio and causing damage to the planters and some furniture. No injuries were reported, and it is unknown how it happened. Fire Rescue showed up at the scene to make sure everyone was safe and to protect the area.

Photo: Kathleen Thompson Hill