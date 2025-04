Get Growing! Valley of the Moon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale This Saturday

Beginning at 9a.m. and running until Noon, the Valley of the Moon Garden Club will be holding its annual Spring Plant Sale at Altamira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma.

Featuring flowering plants, ornamentals, veggies, herbs, natives, succulents and more it’s a wonderful opportunity to find just what’s needed to fill a garden.

The plants are donated by members of the club. More information about the club can be found here.