Larry Barnett: Just Supposin’

What’s going on in the world is so outlandish that it would be rejected by Hollywood as implausible, too unlikely and unbelievable. Do you find yourself asking, “Who writes this stuff?” And yet, the plot goes on.

Here’s a pitch: A coddled Rich Kid from Queens New York becomes a gifted but unscrupulous real estate salesman, parlays his inheritance into a small fortune and ultimately becomes President of the United States and the most powerful man in the world. In the process, he engineers three bankruptcies, marries three women, loses an election and then comes back to win the Presidency again and tank the international economic order. Sound plausible?

Or how about this? The richest man in the world, the high-functioning autistic son of Nazi sympathizers who move to Apartheid South Africa, inserts himself into American politics, using his money to buy influence by funding campaigns. In doing so, he becomes a close advisor to the Rich Kid from Queens, and despite having contracts worth billions with the U.S. Government, gets permission to form a hatchet-job group and proceeds to unilaterally fire federal employees and shutter entire government departments, all while siring eleven children with various women. Outlandish enough?

And then there’s: The State of Israel, formed to provide a safe haven in the wake of the extermination of six-million Jews during World War Two, is taken over by hardline, right-wing leaders who decide the best way to solve the Gaza Palestinian problem is to bomb it into rubble and cut a deal with the Rich Kid from Queens to develop the area into a luxury Mediterranean resort territory. Unbelievable?

A former KGB agent works his way to the top in Russia and pining for imperial glory of the past, invades neighboring Ukraine and rains down missiles upon its civilian population centers. Turns out the Rich Kid from Queens, who’s spent time in Russia, knows him, and thinks he’s cool. Too farfetched?

This stuff is so wacky it would never make through the Hollywood mill, yet here we are. It’s almost enough to make me believe in God, himself the lead in a terribly unlikely plot. Here’s that pitch: An eternal being beyond the limits of spacetime, something that did not even exist before he created it, decides to create a planet and populate it with thinking creatures. The creatures, people, misbehave terribly, so the being wipes almost all of them out, and starts over with a guy and his family who go on to repopulate the planet with billions of dependents. The eternal being creates the appearance that people are writing their own script, while at the same time controlling the narrative from top to bottom. He authors crazy stuff, but it all gets blamed on the people. Ultimately, he must decide whether to wipe out the people again. It’s unknown if he will start over. Outlandish!

Just supposin’, how about this one? A race of powerful extraterrestrials tunes into the broadcast waves of 50’s television and decides to investigate. They send a light-speed ship to our planet, an enormous craft that holds their enormous bodies. To keep them company, they bring along their enormous pets, which kinda look like anteaters and have long sticky tongues. When they get to earth, they think what they see are just tiny insects, and deciding to explore a bit more, they leave their pets on our planet to graze on the insects. That’s crazy!