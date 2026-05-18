Larry Barnett: The Human Show

World feel crazy enough for you right now? It certainly feels that way to me. It’s hard not to get caught up in all the drama and treat it like it matters; some of it is real of course, but some of it is not.

The Human Show is a Samsara Studios production, a combination of bits of reality mixed with totally made up stuff. This combination is often difficult to sort out, nigh, almost impossible. The made up stuff, the human plot, is writing itself, a global improv happening in the minds of 8.5 billion people. Based upon it, changes are made in the real world; we rearrange matter to suit whatever story we want to tell. The dreams of the powerful become physical reality.

What’s real? Real are the things that remain outside of human imagination should it disappear. Easy examples are rocks and stones, clouds and rain, wind and water; in short, the natural world. But we can only observe the natural world with our senses and minds, of course; our own physical reality itself makes that possible. Does a tree fall in the forest if there’s no one there to see it? Existence for us is necessarily paradoxical.

Our hominid ancestors began to rearrange matter long before Homo sapiens evolved, and other creatures learned to rearrange matter too. Birds, bees, ants, mice, monkeys and all endeavor to remake the world to suit their own survival, but their cognitive skills are limited and their behavior guided by instinct, not imagination. Not so humanity, and the result has been the creation of what Buckminster Fuller called “metaphysical reality,” a reality that would not exist had it not emerged from human imagination.

Thus the roads we build and use are real, as are the vehicles we use on them and the rules we created about how drive, but all this emerged from human imagination. So too the homes we design and live in, the cities we build and create, the weapons of war we manufacture and yes, even hydrogen bombs. Not everything that we imagine is good; much of what we imagine is just plain terrible.

The Human Show has been playing continuously for perhaps one-million years. It’s highly popular with people and enjoys high ratings. It’s possible to view The Human Show as if it’s on Netflix, to see the craziness and everything as plot twists, but it’s very hard not to get emotionally caught up in it. The effects of human imagination combined with its associated behavior affects real lives and environments, often in painful and harmful ways. Our powers are almost magical, but it’s a magic we can’t entirely control. We want the ones we love to feel safe and secure; alas, things don’t always turn out that way. We can’t fire the writer since it’s all of us. Unconvinced? Roll the credits.

This is a typical paradox of a Samsara Studios production, Samsara being Sanskrit for the metaphysical, imagination-based reality of the human mind that Bucky Fuller was invoking. Our internal experience of the world is a wholly subjective personal narrative about the nature of change we perceive. As for The Human Show that streams 24-7? Relax and try to enjoy it. Art is, after all, in the eyes of the beholder.