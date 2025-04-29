Seniors honored at Flowery School Event

On Friday April 18, Flowery School held its 14th annual “Senior Recognition Event.” Every year since 2011, excluding 2020, Flowery, a Dual Immersion school, has welcomed back and honored its bilingual alumni Seniors.

The 39 Seniors attended a school-wide Sing-along, where they re-lived their elementary days singing some of the same songs they last heard seven years ago. The gathering included a slideshow that displayed the Seniors’ kindergarten photos beside pictures representing their plans for next year, such as colleges they’ll attend, professions in which they’ll be working or gap year plans. Seniors and staff alike had tears in their eyes when the sing-along culminated in “The Flowery Pledge,” written by retired teacher, Bob Gossett.

A reception for the Seniors, their family members, friends and teachers followed the Sing-along. Afterwards, the Seniors enjoyed recess outside with Flowery students, playing old favorites like basketball and jump rope. Swinging on the recently installed swings was a big hit since there wasn’t a swingset on the playground in 2018.

Seniors visited the 4th and 5th grade classes where Flowery students asked questions about going to middle and high school, what to expect from the teachers, how being bilingual helped them, how the Seniors decided what to do next year, their favorite Flowery memories, and more. The 4th and 5th graders looked up to the Seniors and loved getting to talk with them. Multiple Seniors said they have memories of talking to the Seniors who came to Flowery in 2017 and 2018. The visit was such a success that the Seniors didn’t want to leave. Going to Flowery felt like going home.