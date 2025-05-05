Sonoma City Council May 7 Agenda Includes Authorizing Money for An Evacuation Study

On May 17, 2023, the City Council approved a contract with De Novo Planning Group to prepare the comprehensive General Plan Update for the City. This comprehensive update has been underway since Fall 2023. In February 2025, the new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map was released identifying Moderate, High, and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones in Local Responsibility Areas (LRA), that the City is currently in the process of adopting as required by State Law. With these new hazards identified, an evacuation study is required in compliance with AB 747 and AB 1409. These bills require agencies to update their safety elements, or local hazard mitigation plans, to identify evacuation routes and evacuation locations, and evaluate their capacity, safety, and viability under a range of emergency scenarios. The Sonoma County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan update currently in process will not include an evacuation route analysis, so it must be included in the City’s safety element.

De Novo Planning Group has identified Fehr and Peers to assist with evacuation route analysis as a subconsultant. Fehr and Peers has provided an additional scope of work (attached) for a cost not to exceed $60,235. The deliverable is a memo that documents AB 747 and AB 1409 compliance and proposed evacuation implementation programs. In addition, Fehr and Peers will participate in a community workshop and two public hearings. Prior to adoption by City Council, the City is required to submit the draft safety element to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection for their review per Government Code Section 65302.5.

To read the entire Agenda Item and proposal, CLICK HERE