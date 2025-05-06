State of the District Report on Our Schools Tuesday May 6

Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Jeanette Rodriguez-Chien and the five Trustees will make a State of the District presentation at 4:30 Tuesday May 6 in the Little Theater at Sonoma Valley High. The public event is posted on the District’s monthly calendar. The Superintendent plans to “close out” this school year with a report and look to the future.

This State of the District report comes two days ahead of the May 8 Board of Trustees meeting with a hefty Agenda. Action items include teacher layoffs; aide and support staff layoffs; modifying public comment at trustee meetings by eliminating comment via zoom; the decision to close another elementary school, which has been identified as Flowery School; and rehiring of the Superintendent with a 10% raise.