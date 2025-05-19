Special School Board Meeting to Be Held on Tuesday May 20, at 2 pm.

At 12:15 pm Monday, May 19 the Sonoma Valley Unified School District sent by email a letter to the Sonoma Valley Community under the Subject line, “Update on Student Leadership and Next Steps.”

The letter announces a special school board meeting to be held at the District office, 17850 Railroad Avenue, on the following day, Tuesday May 20, at 2 pm. Signed by Board President Catarina Landry and Vice-President Jason Lehman, the letter promises “thoughtfulness, transparency, and a continued focus on what is best for our students and school community.” But the notice gives the community less than 26 hours after it was sent to try to attend.

Here is a link to the Agenda, or packet, for the meeting:

https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030211&MID=40449

—————————————————————————————————

Dear Sonoma Valley Community,

As the Sonoma Valley School Board faces the responsibility of securing the next leader for our District, we would like to provide an update to our school community. Thank you for your kind attention to this message.

The Board is committed to securing a superintendent with the expertise, experience, and strong interpersonal skills necessary to build on the many strengths of our district, and guide us through the challenges we continue to face.

The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to strong leadership and consistency—values we believe are essential to supporting our students, staff, and families, particularly during challenging times. We recognize that stable, visionary leadership is critical to guiding our schools through complex issues and continued recovery efforts.

As we move forward, we want to reassure our community that our priorities have not changed. We are committed to ensuring continuity and stability as we work to identify the best path ahead for our district.

To support this process, the Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday May, 20th at 2pm to carefully consider our next steps and potential interim leadership. Our goal is to move forward with thoughtfulness, transparency, and a continued focus on what is best for our students and school community.

On behalf of the Board, we would like to share our deep gratitude for the work that Superintendent Dr. Rodriguez-Chien provided over the past two years. To state that our district has faced turbulence is an understatement. Budget gaps, declining enrollment, and campus consolidation are three of the complex situations that she faced with steadfast resolve to keep our students’ needs as the top priority. We are thankful for her vision, tenacity and dedication.

To our students, staff and greater school community, thank you for your continued support and engagement. Together, we will shape a strong future for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

Respectfully,

Catarina Landry, SVUSD School Board President & Jason Lehman, SVUSD School Board Vice President

Michelle Quiñonez

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Executive Assistant to the Superintendent