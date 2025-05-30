Sonoma Valley Pride Festival June 1, 2025

Get ready for Sonoma Valley Pride’s biggest celebration yet! Join others on the historic Sonoma Plaza for an afternoon of music, inspiration, and unity at the 2025 Pride Festival—a joyful stand for love, visibility, and freedom.

The festivities kick off at 2:00 PM at the amphitheater with powerful speakers, performances by local artists, and plenty of pride. Then, at 4:00 PM, we’ll head to City Hall for the dramatic unfurling of a giant rainbow flag from the balcony—followed by our classic Plaza Pride March and group photo. All are welcome!

What to Expect:

Live music & performances by Lambert Moss, Matteo Briscoe, and Transcendence Theatre Company

Speakers including Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas, Chief Brandon Cutting, Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, Suzanne Ford (San Francisco Pride), Eva Hellmold, Sam Coturri, and more

Community tables , free swag , and a family-friendly vibe

Food and refreshments after the march (location TBA)

This year’s festival is proudly organized by Out in the Vineyard and Wake Up Sonoma, in partnership with the City of Sonoma. KSVY 91.3 FM will be on site to record and share the energy of the day.

Pride is both a protest and a celebration. In a year when standing up for inclusion and freedom matters more than ever, let’s show up with joy, solidarity, and strength. Come out, march, and show your Pride, Sonoma!

Learn more at: Sonoma Valley Pride