Sonoma City Offices Closed June 19 in Observance of Juneteenth

The City of Sonoma will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and non-essential City offices will be closed for the day. This is a new closure intended to honor the significance of Juneteenth in American history and support community reflection and understanding.

At its June 4 meeting, the Sonoma City Council proclaimed June 19, 2025, as “Juneteenth Day” in the City of Sonoma. The proclamation acknowledges Juneteenth as the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States and a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and enduring contributions of African Americans to our nation’s history and culture.

What is Juneteenth?

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it was not until June 19, 1865, that news of emancipation reached the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth—short for June Nineteenth—marks this day of liberation and is now celebrated as a federal holiday and a day of reflection, education, and community engagement.

City services will resume normal operations on Friday, June 20. Emergency services remain available by calling 9-1-1.