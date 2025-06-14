Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Adopts Budget for 2025-26 Fiscal Year

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today voted unanimously to adopt a balanced budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year beginning July 1 but warned that it may need to adjust spending if the federal or state government cut funding for County programs later this year.

The budget totals $2.8 billion, a 10.8 percent increase from the prior fiscal year. The increase includes two new voter-approved sales taxes, Measure H and Measure I, that are collected by the County and passed through to other entities to support fire and emergency services, and childcare and health services for children. It also includes the one-time use of funds for the potential purchase of two office buildings approved by the Board on May 6. Final purchase will be considered in July.

Absent those increases, the budget boosts County spending by less than 5 percent.

“The County of Sonoma is facing our greatest moment of fiscal uncertainty since the Great Recession,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “While we have adopted a balanced budget today that maintains core services, we are bracing for disruptions from a $12 billion state deficit and potentially draconian cuts in federal funding, some of which may come with unacceptable strings attached. By acting prudently now, we maintain flexibility to navigate through any future challenges that may emerge.”

The final budget includes $459 million in discretionary General Fund revenue and $2.33 billion from other sources, including $918 million in state and federal funding. It decreases the size of the County’s workforce by 12 full-time equivalent positions, primarily through non-renewal of short-term positions that expire at the end of June, for a total of 4,490 FTE positions.

“The FY 2025-26 budget plan preserves current County service levels while maintaining flexibility for the Board to address anticipated state and federal impacts,” said County Executive M. Christina Rivera. “Thanks to the Board’s leadership, we are on solid financial footing. Their efforts over the last several years to reduce liabilities, maintain adequate reserves and program funds to improve employee workspaces have provided for the ability to move forward responsibly.”

The County’s two primary sources of revenue for discretionary spending show signs of slowing down. Sales tax revenues and real estate transfers, a key barometer of trends in property tax revenues, have flattened over the last three years. Meanwhile, the state Legislature and the governor’s office are both projecting recurring deficits in the state budget for the next three years, clouding the outlook for future state funding.

The Board of Supervisors continued its commitment to pay down the County’s unfunded pension liability, setting aside 0.5 percent of payroll to make prepayments on this debt. Supervisors also reaffirmed their commitment to permanently fund the narcotics unit in the Sheriff’s Office, which was reformed last year as a two-year pilot program.

As part of the County’s commitment to transparency, open government, and citizen engagement, more detailed information on the annual operating budget is available at this interactive website: https://sonomacounty.budget.socrata.com

All County of Sonoma budget reports and materials are available here: