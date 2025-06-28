Population of Seniors Rising Faster in Sonoma County than Any Other Demographic

The population of seniors in Sonoma County, those 65 years and older, has grown 12.5 percent since 2021, according to new census data. Meanwhile, the population of children aged five to thirteen has declined 10.7 percent.

The baby boomers of the 1950s are living longer and healthier lives than previous generations, and advances in health care are keeping them alive into their 80s and 90s.

The effects of this situation can be seen in declining school enrollments and a robust expansion of healthcare employment.