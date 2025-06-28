Sonoma Water Moves Forward with Regional Water Bank Strategy

Sonoma Water’s Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to develop a Regional Water Bank Implementation Strategy through an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. The contract, which runs through the end of 2027 will guide planning and coordination to improve long-term water supply reliability across Sonoma and Marin counties. The contract is not to exceed $474,700.

The strategy will be developed in collaboration with Sonoma Water’s water contractors and key regional partners, including the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies for the Santa Rosa Plain, Sonoma Valley and Petaluma Valley groundwater basins.

The Regional Water Bank will be designed to improve the reliability of water supplies for more than 600,000 people in Sonoma and Marin counties who rely on water delivered by Sonoma Water and support the sustainability and resiliency of groundwater supplies for residents, businesses and agriculture within rural areas of the groundwater basins. It would leverage the link between existing water storage areas—such as Lake Sonoma, Stafford Lake and local groundwater basins—to Sonoma Water’s main water system. The concept is to store more water during wet periods so it’s available during droughts or emergencies.

“This is a smart, forward-looking investment in the resilience of our water supply,” said Sonoma Water Chair Lynda Hopkins. “The Regional Water Bank will give us flexibility in managing our resources as we face more extreme weather.”

The project builds on findings from the 2021 Regional Water Supply Resiliency Study, which looked at how the North Bay’s water system could better withstand droughts, earthquakes, wildfires, and other disruptions. The study identified the water bank as a top strategy to help the region adapt.

Jacobs was selected through a competitive process for its experience developing large-scale water supply projects and regional infrastructure planning.