City of Sonoma Planning to Extend Sheriff’s Department Policing Contract to 2030

At its meeting of July 16, 2025, the Sonoma City Council will discuss and potentially take action to approve an amendment to its agreement with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department that extends the term of the agreement through the year 2030. The staff report addresses the issue as follows:

The City of Sonoma contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to provide law

enforcement services within city limits. The existing agreement, initiated on July 1, 2020,requires periodic review and updates to ensure it remains effective and reflective of operational and fiscal realities. The proposed amendment extends the term of the agreement and incorporates several key revisions that increase transparency and align with recent service delivery and budgetary decisions.

The City and County entered into a Law Enforcement Services Agreement effective July 1,

2020, to ensure continued provision of high-quality police services through the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The First Amendment reflects negotiated changes to extend and streamline the agreement while addressing changes in indirect cost recovery and shared service funding structures.

The First Amendment includes the following substantive changes to the original agreement:

1. Extension of Term

The term of the agreement is extended by five years, through June 30, 2030. This ensures continuity of law enforcement services while allowing time for future strategic planning and optional renewal provisions beyond the new end date.

2. Update to Indirect Cost Recovery Discussions

The amendment removes the previous requirement to meet and confer only when indirect costs exceed 27.9%. Instead, it establishes annual meetings between City and Sheriff’s Office staff to review and discuss the indirect cost rate regardless of the amount. This change reflects a more collaborative, consistent approach to fiscal oversight and enhances transparency and budget predictability.

3. Removal of Youth and Family Services Cost-Sharing Provision

The amendment eliminates the 50/50 cost-sharing arrangement between the City and County for Youth and Family Services. This change reflects a mutual decision to discontinue the joint funding of this specific program. The City and County intend to support youth and family needs through alternative approaches and programs that better align with current community priorities and service delivery models.

Additional administrative and fiscal clarifications have been incorporated into the amended

agreement. These include codification of the County’s use of federally recognized A-87 cost allocation principles, the City’s right to independently review overhead charges, and a

commitment to equitable treatment if indirect cost exclusions are applied to other jurisdictions.

The revenue section has also been simplified to reflect current funding practices for grants and asset forfeitures.

The First Amendment is expected to have the following fiscal impacts: