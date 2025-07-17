Public Comment Crucial on Next SDC Plan

On May 6 the Sonoma County Planning Department (aka Permit Sonoma) declared that a new draft EIR and Specific Plan to guide the commercial development of the Sonoma Developmental Center will be completed and ready for preliminary public review by April of 2026. Some of us scoffed at what seemed like radically unrealistic timing, and a Notice of Preparation (NOP) that will trigger the 30-day public “scoping” period, has now been moved back to August 15.

What that means is that the public – including government agencies, interested contractors, assorted stakeholders and ordinary citizens – will have 30 days to help define the scope of the EIR and Specific Plan for SDC by submitting written comments to Permit Sonoma.

It’s unclear whether or not the delay reflects the fact that Permit Sonoma Director Tennis Wick has announced his plans to retire by September 1. Wick oversaw preparation of the first EIR and Specific Plan, both of which were rejected in full in a May, 2024 decision by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo, who dismissed them out of hand. Now Wick’s agency has contracted with the same consulting firm ­– Dyett & Bhatia – that produced the plan DeMeo tossed out, to do it all over again.

Scoping comments must follow specific criteria, and while numerous concerned citizens have already filed countless pages of comments for the previous scoping period that led to the plan being rejected in court, old comments don’t count; they have to be new, filed in the current comment period.

There are six basic categories within which scoping comments can be made. They include:

Environmental issues that should be addressed in the EIR, specifically including impacts on wildlife and the critical wildlife corridor running through the property.

Project alternatives to those proposed and how the alternatives would mitigate environmental damage. One alternative, for example, is no project.

The methods that should be used for measuring and mitigating damage.

The thresholds of damage and endangerment that should guide analysis of environmental impact.

Mitigation measures that could be taken to reduce environmental impact to acceptable levels.

Resources of information and expertise that should be consulted in preparing the EIR.

None of this comment opportunity is particularly inviting as an appealing expenditure of time. It will probably be more enjoyable than a root canal or tax return preparation, but not by much. Still, the scoping period is a critical window of opportunity for Sonoma Valley residents to at least attempt (again) to have a voice in the future of SDC.

Commenting will be significantly easier and more credible, however, if you first take the time to read through the 30-page Dyett & Bhatia “Scope of Work” document that explains what, when and how they plan to prepare the new Specific Plan, which includes among other things a study of the potential for adaptive reuse of existing buildings, something they essentially ignored in the first plan. The state’s chosen developer – Eldridge Renewal – plans to demolish 90 percent of existing buildings on the campus.

A major challenge in the Scoping process will be reconciling the Eldridge Renewal plan for 990 homes at SDC, with what Dyett & Bhatia describe as a “housing unit cap” of 620 units, not including those allowed under a density bonus, presumably including the zoning-free provision of the so-called “Builder’s Remedy” legislation.

Commenters should also review the wildfire evacuation “SAFE Study” conducted by KLD Associates that was commissioned by the Valley of the Moon Alliance, and concluded the County’s original evacuation study was hopelessly and dangerously inaccurate.

Dyett & Bhatia now plan for public review of the draft EIR on November 3, 2025, with a final hearing by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors by April 26, 2026.

Public comments that simply oppose the project will have little value. Holding the County to the highest possible standard of environmental protection and preservation is the challenge and the opportunity.

The best guide to navigating this bureaucratic maze is on the Eldridge For All website (eldridgeforall.org/alerts) which includes the Dyett & Bhatia “Scope of Work” pdf. The official Notice of Preparation (NOP) had not been announced at press time. Further information can be found at the Permit Sonoma website permitsonoma.org.

Sonoma Valley Sun Editorial Board