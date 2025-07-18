Garden Work Parties Support Our Middle School Students

Altimira garden maintenance and campus beautification to ready for fall.

Volunteers can roll up their sleeves to help a local school at two work parties at Altimira Middle School in July and August. The Sonoma Valley Education Foundation (SVEF) is partnering with Sonoma Valley Rotary Clubs to beautify the campus and maintain Altimira’s excellent garden, an integral part of Altimira’s Farm to Table elective class.

“Taking care of the garden this summer ensures it will be ready to go as soon as the new school year starts in the fall,” said Gary Edwards, who serves with Cam Fraser as Rotary’s community service co-chairs. “It’s a wonderful way to build community while supporting our local schools.”

Altimira will now serve Sonoma’s entire public middle school population, so more students than ever will have a chance to experience the garden in the upcoming school year. “We want all middle schoolers to feel welcome at Altimira, and the garden is an incredible resource we hope will inspire fun hands-on learning,” said Sarah Carroll, SVEF executive director.

The work parties will be held from 5 to 6:30pm Wednesday, July 23 and Wednesday, August 6. For further details and to sign up, visit www.svgreatschools.org.