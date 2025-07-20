Actors Offer Springs History Walking Tour at Sonoma Mission Inn

Springs History Will Come to Life in Dramatic Interview at Community Center

In May, Sonoma historian and actor George Webber and his history side-kick CW Bayer started their Agua Rica Tour at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in the Springs. It is a one-hour walking tour of the grounds, with historic photos. During the tour, guests meet Reverend Thaddeus Minor Leavenworth, Captain Henry Earnest Boyes, and the man who became Boyes Hot Springs’ de-facto Mayor: Rudy Lichtenberg.

George Webber has portrayed many different characters over the last 25 years: General Vallejo, Count Haraszthy, Charles Krug, and Sam Brannan. All of them knew each other; several were very good friends, and two of them became brothers-in-law. This period of Sonoma history is fascinating — but Mr. Webber confessed that he was tired of it all. “The stories are pretty depressing; General Vallejo didn’t deserve his treatment by Captain Fremont and the Bear Flaggers, but we have to be honest — the General is a difficult person to like.”

But Webber takes heart in the development of mineral springs in the Valley. “Meanwhile, just up the road from Vallejo’s home, there was a place where hot water came bubbling out of the ground, and people congregated to have fun. Boyes Hot Springs! And the people who built the various hot-water resorts on this spot are fascinating, archetypal, and liberating to portray!”

CW Bayer, Webber’s partner in historic research and portrayal, elaborates, “We explain the history of the land known as Rancho Agua Caliente from the beginnings of history to the present day. You will hear amazing true stories, as well as historical coincidences, ironic twists of fate, and unlikely outcomes.” George interjects, “Plus…we wear silly hats.”

The Agua Rica Tours begin at 10 AM every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the lobby of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. Tickets are required: $25 for adults, children free and welcomed. Reservations for Agua Rica Tour on Eventbrite.

Both Webber and Bayer both say that their favorite part of this labor-of-love has been the voluminous research they have done to discover entirely unknown facts and true stories. George says: “Finding out new facts through researching newspaper archives is thrilling — our discoveries have led to entirely new ways of understanding the characters we portray.” CW adds, “Once I get started on a subject, it’s hard to stop!”

And for folks who prefer their history sitting down, George and CW are bringing their Agua Rica Tour to the Sonoma Community Center – in Room 110 – on July 21st at 7pm. Presented by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, it is a 50-minute theatrical presentation: “The Lost Interview — the Tale of Captain Boyes.” George Webber plays Captain Boyes, and CW Bayer performs as Ace Goodfellow, fictional reporter for the Vancouver Sun. The Narrator will be played by local voice-actor Butch Engle.

Blending facts with educated guesses, the show recreates an interview of Captain Boyes one week prior to his return to America from Vancouver, British Columbia on December 5th, 1919. He had been living in Vancouver since 1914. Captain Boyes is queried by Ace Goodfellow as to the many particulars of his long and fascinating life. This interview was lost to history, until recently reappearing in the archives of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. There will be a 10-minute question and answer period after the presentation. Tickets at Eventbrite.

George Webber and CW Bayer appear on Sonoma’s volunteer radio station KSVY 91.3 FM, “Radio Theatre of the Wild West” every Sunday night at 6 PM, and “CW’s Roots Music” every Friday at 1PM.