Board of Supervisors to Hold TRUTH Act Forum to Review Sheriff’s Office Data on ICE Access

Sonoma County residents are invited to participate in a community forum to learn about when the Sheriff’s Office Detention Division provides information about certain incarcerated persons to federal immigration authorities. This public meeting, the TRUTH Act Forum, is required under a 2017 state law.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the Sonoma County Administration Center, 575 Administration Dr., Room 100A in Santa Rosa. Live in-person Spanish interpretation will be made available. The forum can also be viewed in English and in Spanish on Zoom.

To join the meeting use the Zoom link:

Go to: Zoom meeting »

or dial +1 (669) 900 9128

Enter meeting ID: 898 4800 3670

Enter Password: 919371

Members of the public who wish to address the Board during the meeting must do so in person. Public comments may also be emailed, however, public comment will not be accepted virtually. To submit a public comment to the Board of Supervisors, email it to BOS@sonomacounty.gov. Please provide your name as part of your comment.

As approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, the TRUTH Act, also known as the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, requires local governing bodies that have provided any Immigration and Customs Enforcement access concerning an individual, to hold a community forum to receive and consider public comment. Notices of this meeting were published in The Press Democrat on June 23, 30, and July 7, 14 in accordance with the law. An additional notice is scheduled for July 21.

The Sheriff’s Office does not conduct immigration enforcement. Additionally, while the Board of Supervisors is legally required to hold this forum, they will not take any formal action.

Residents may view the bilingual board item materials in advance of the meeting.|

En español »