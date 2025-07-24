City of Sonoma Hires Dave Jahns as First Parks and Recreation Director

The City of Sonoma is pleased to announce the hiring of Dave Jahns as its first Parks and Recreation Director, marking a major milestone in the City’s efforts to enhance and coordinate parks, recreation, and community services. This newly created position, made possible in part by the passage of Measure T in 2024, represents a significant investment in Sonoma’s quality of life and public spaces.

As Parks and Recreation Director, Jahns will lead the City’s newly established department, overseeing 19 parks, trails, and preserves totaling more than 80 acres, as well as three municipal cemeteries. The new department will also manage special events, community partnerships, the Public Art Program, and the planning and stewardship of public spaces, including Sonoma’s historic Plaza.

Jahns brings more than 14 years of experience in municipal parks and recreation, most recently serving as the Director of Community Services for the City of St. Helena. His background includes leadership in recreation program management, capital project delivery, strategic planning, and community engagement. He has also served in key roles with the cities of Healdsburg, Cupertino, and Burlingame, developing public art frameworks, parks and arts master plans, and recreation services for diverse communities.

City Manager David Guhin expressed confidence in Jahns’ ability to lead the department:

“Dave brings both extensive parks experience and a partnership-driven mindset that fit right in with Sonoma’s community spirit. He has demonstrated his ability to build connections and strengthen cities through parks, partnerships, and shared public spaces. We’re excited to welcome him as our first Parks and Recreation Director and look forward to the positive, lasting impact his leadership will have on Sonoma.”

Jahns shared his enthusiasm for the role:

“I am honored and excited to join the City of Sonoma’s team as the new Parks and Recreation Director.

The newly created department is an incredible opportunity to further define and highlight Parks and Recreation as part of Sonoma’s vibrant community. It is evident the City is focused on maintaining and enhancing public spaces, delivering memorable community events, and collaborating with local partners to provide comprehensive recreation, arts, and outdoor experiences.

I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff team and community members to deliver first class services for Sonoma.”

The creation of the Parks and Recreation Department includes a restructuring of existing City staff, bringing together team members who previously served under Public Works and City Administration. The new department consolidates responsibilities for parks maintenance, parks programing, recreation programs, cemetery operations, events, public art, and community services, fostering greater coordination and responsiveness to community needs.

Jahns will begin his role with the City of Sonoma on August 19, 2025, with an annual salary of $182,904.97. Among the community-identified priorities he’ll help move forward are the development of a Parks Master Plan, improvements to the Sonoma Plaza, development and activation of the City’s Public Art Program, continued collaboration with local recreation partners to provide community programming, and efforts to expand and support Sonoma’s unique public-private partnership model for recreation services. Learn more about that model at sonomacity.org/recreation-and-community-services-program.

Jahns will also serve as the staff liaison to the City’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission and Cultural and Fine Arts Commission.

For more information about the City of Sonoma’s Parks and Recreation Department, visit sonomacity.org/departments/recreation.