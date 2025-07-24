Vintage House Announces Promotion of David Seyms to Executive Director

Stacie Morales, Executive Director of Vintage House announced her retirement effective August 15th 2025. During her tenure, Stacie not only led Vintage House with purpose and passion, she elevated its entire culture. She carefully cultivated a high-performing team marked by compassion and excellence, setting a tone of collaboration that empowered staff and volunteers alike.

Stacie’s leadership brought renewed energy to Vintage House, sparking increased membership, deeper engagement, and a lasting sense of community. Her ability to listen, lead with clarity, and think strategically made her a trusted advocate for seniors and a guiding force for her team. From launching new initiatives to building strong partnerships, Stacie’s steady hand and creative spirit shaped a thriving, sustainable organization As Stacie put it, “The dedication of our team and the vibrancy of our members have made this role a true privilege.”

The Vintage House Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of Deputy Director David Seyms to Executive Director, effective Monday, August 18. Over the past two years, David has been a key asset to Vintage House, overseeing operations, food programs, and Stone Hall rentals. He also played a major role in events like Gather in the Garden and the popular Happenings at the House series. Gera Vaz, Board President said “Once David started, we knew he had potential to become Executive Director, and are thrilled that he can bring continuity to this role for our staff and members.”

David brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Executive Director. He previously worked at the Point Reyes National Seashore Association, where he oversaw the Field Institute, providing public-facing educational programming for the National Seashore. In that role, he collaborated with federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as a wide range of interest groups, to help shape the long-term vision for shared lands within the National Seashore. He later served as Associate Director of West Coast Education for the national nonprofit Garden Conservancy. Following the 2017 fires in Sonoma County, David joined Seyms Construction to help rebuild homes for those who had lost everything.

David is both excited and grateful to Stacie for her dedication and hard work in bringing Vintage House to its current success. He shares, “The Vintage House community is filled with laughter and love that echoes through the hallways. The staff is warm and deeply committed to the mission, and our members feel like friends I get to see every day. I’m incredibly appreciative of Stacie and the Board of Directors for their confidence in my ability to lead Vintage House into its continued growth and bright future.”

The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt thanks to Stacie for all she has done for Vintage House and looks forward to seeing her enjoy taking classes as a member. We also congratulate David on his new role and look forward to this exciting next chapter in Vintage House’s evolution.