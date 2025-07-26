City of Sonoma Approves Balanced FY 2025–26 Budget

The Sonoma City Council has adopted a balanced Operating and Capital Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025–26, totaling $44.7 million. The approved budget reflects the City’s continued commitment to protecting essential services, supporting community priorities, and maintaining long-term fiscal sustainability—despite rising costs and economic uncertainty facing communities across the state and nation.

Alongside the budget’s approval, the City is also launching a new online and interactive Digital Budget Book, making it easier than ever for residents to explore how City funds are allocated and invested.

The FY 2025–26 budget projects a $200,000 General Fund surplus, maintains healthy reserves of approximately $15 million, and includes new investments aligned with the community’s most pressing needs. These include:

Preserving core services , including police, fire, emergency medical services, and public works.

Launching a dedicated Parks and Recreation Department , supported in part by voter-approved Measure T.

Advancing the City’s Homelessness Strategic Plan , with continued focus on housing, outreach, and supportive services.

Awarding over $71,000 in discretionary grants to local nonprofits that promote youth development, arts education, community events, and senior support.

Expanding transparency and accessibility through the launch of the Digital Budget Book.

The Digital Budget Book offers an interactive way for the public to navigate the City’s budget, with tools to view departmental goals, capital improvement projects, staffing levels, and fund-level financial summaries across more than 60 service areas. The platform is part of the City’s broader commitment to open government and civic engagement. A printed version of the budget will also be available at City Hall in the coming weeks.

To explore the FY 2025–26 Digital Budget Book, visit www.sonomacity.org/city-budget.