Local Health Officers Urge Bay Area Families to Prioritize Immunizations in Back-to-School Preparations

As children and families across the Bay Area prepare for the upcoming school year, Bay Area health officials urge everyone to make sure your back-to-school checklist starts with getting your child vaccinated.

Vaccines are safe, effective, and a routine part of preventative healthcare. They protect against serious diseases such as measles, pertussis (also known as whooping cough), and polio. Locally, health officials in Sonoma County are focused on the importance of upholding the credibility of vaccine science and ensuring fair access to these life-saving tools as essential steps toward promoting health equity and safeguarding the most vulnerable populations in our community.

“We cannot afford to let immunization coverage slip,” said Karen Smith, MD, MPH, Interim Health Officer for Sonoma County. “Vaccines are one of our most powerful tools for ensuring every child — regardless of race, zip code or income — has the opportunity to grow up healthy and safe.”

Children in California are required to receive certain immunizations to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools, childcare centers, family day care homes, nursery schools, day nurseries, and developmental centers (pre-kindergarten facilities). Families are encouraged to:

Check their child’s vaccination records with their health care provider or through California’s Digital Vaccine Record portal.

Schedule well-child visits early and before the school year begins to avoid last-minute delays.

Access low- or no-cost vaccinations through local public health clinics if uninsured or underinsured.

Resources

Department of Health Services, County of Sonoma. Infant and Children’s Health

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Healthy Children Immunizations

Health Officers endorsing these recommendations are from the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley.