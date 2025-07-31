Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Announces New Club President Beth Fox

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley has announced Beth Fox as its club president for the 2025–2026 Rotary year. A member since 2016, Fox has served in several leadership roles within the club, including chairing the fundraising and youth service committees.

Outside of Rotary, Beth is known for her active involvement in local nonprofit initiatives and brings to the role a strong background in nonprofit administration and a passion for fostering meaningful connections across diverse groups.

“I’m honored to step into this role and help lead our club during such an exciting time,” said Fox. “This year’s Rotary International theme, Unite for Good, perfectly reflects our goals—to collaborate more deeply with local organizations and expand our positive impact. I’m especially passionate about supporting youth and bringing more music into our community.”

This past year, the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley awarded over $133,000 in grants to local nonprofits, supporting a wide range of causes including education, food access, the arts, and health services. The club also continues to lead hands-on community service projects such as produce collection at the Sonoma Farmers Market for local food banks and gleaning fruit at Jack London State Historic Park.

“Our club is proud to continue supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” said Fox. “Ensuring that every child in Sonoma Valley has access to books from an early age is one of the most powerful ways we can invest in our community’s future.”

Internationally, the club completed a significant project last year in Teotitlán del Valle, Mexico, and is now developing a new initiative to support a school for girls in Peru, extending Rotary’s mission of service beyond borders.

Fundraising efforts will continue with the popular “Luck of the Irish” raffle and dinner in March 2026, helping fund the club’s robust grantmaking and project work. The Rotary Club also looks forward to strengthening partnerships with community organizations such as the Sonoma Ecology Center, the Sonoma Community Center, and Transcendence Theatre Company.

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. Contact John Coulston at Johndcoulston@gmail.com to attend.