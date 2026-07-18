Shade Comes to Sonoma Plaza’s Grinstead Amphitheatre

Grinstead Amphitheatre in Sonoma Plaza is a cherished spot in our community, but over the years it suffered. Trees that were planted to add shade did not survive. Now a shade canopy has been installed in a cooperative effort between the City of Sonoma and Music In Place. Last year, the benches were replaced with new lumber, generously supplied by Friedman Bros. Enhancing and improving our wonderful venue has been a collaborative effort. Thanks to all for caring about Sonoma.