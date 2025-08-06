Announcing An Innovative Collaboration Between Wake UP Sonoma and Art Escape.

Seeking Sponsors and Community participants

Wake UP Sonoma is a non profit grassroots Social Justice organization in Sonoma Valley, dedicated to fostering a vibrant, just, respectful and welcoming Sonoma Vallely community. Their mission is to Educate. Advocate. Activate. By providing resources to Sonoma Valley residents to be informed and engaged, advocate for local diversity, equity , inclusion, civic engagement and corporate transparency.

Art Escape a non profit in Boyes Hot Springs that provides a “dynamic environment where people of all ages can learn and create through a wide range of arts program that focus on the diversity and creativity of Sonoma Valley. art experiences will be working together to bring greater presence of DEIA to the Sonoma Valley through providing an opportunity for businesses to self-identify as inclusive.” They partner with local organizations to foster creativity, skills development and civic responsibility through community engagement.

The bilingual project will bring teens in Sonoma Valley together to artistically represent what inclusion means to them. Selected art renditions from these teens will be designed into a small poster that will become a symbol of inclusiveness in Sonoma Valley that businesses can display in their windows.

sponsoring this effort, send an email to If Businesses are interested in participating in the program, they can request to display a poster in their window, and will also be asked to commit to a certain set of inclusiveness principles and demonstrate how their business practices foster equity and inclusion in Sonoma Valley. Project leaders are putting together a team of business owners, non-profits and community members to help define what this criteria would be and to serve as a team to help select the teen art that best demonstrates those principles. If interested in becoming part of the team, or in, send an email to wakeupsonoma@gmail.com

A kick-off event will take place in the fall to include an art show of the resulting art, and a meet and greet for business owners, community members, non-profits, and artists to allow business owners to understand the purpose of the program, and possibly select the posters they would like to display in their windows.

This team will be working with the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce to bring awareness of this program and opportunity to the business community in Sonoma Valley.

If businesses opt into the program, they will be regularly advertised on Wake UP Sonoma’s Social Media, newsletter and website as well as newspaper ads as inclusive and recommended businesses. There will also be periodic recognition activities aimed at informing Sonoma Valley shoppers of inclusive businesses.

Business Inclusivity Project with Wake Up Sonoma and Art Escape

MISSION STATEMENT

Wake Up Sonoma will highlight inclusivity within Sonoma Valley by collaborating with Art Escape to create a visual symbol to be displayed by businesses who opt in and demonstrate dedication to these inclusive practices.

INCLUSION DEFINITION

Inclusion is the practice of accommodating and empowering people who face discrimination and exclusion due to identity*. An inclusive community creates and fosters conditions that enable us all to feel safe as ourselves. We are seeking fair and impartial representation of inclusion across businesses in Sonoma County, celebrating how our collective differences make us whole.

*Identity refers to race, gender, ability, sexuality, age, religion, language, immigration status or other marginalized identities.

Teens interested in signing up for one of the workshops can visit this website and sign up here:

Art for Inclusion – A Teen Art Workshop (No art experience needed) FREE!

Join Art Escape and Wake Up Sonoma for a free creative workshop for teens! You’ll design artwork to create a visual representation of inclusivity. Select art will be displayed in local businesses to show they’re safe, welcoming spaces for all.

What’s Happening:

· Hands-on art creation workshops

· Fun, collaborative vibes

· Your art could help shape the look of inclusivity in Sonoma!

Who’s Invited: All teens! No art experience needed.

When & Where: All Workshops will be hosted by Boyes Hot Springs located businesses.

Thursday, September 4, 5-7 PM at Cielito (205 Nino Marco Square, Sonoma)

Thursday, September 18, 5-7 PM at Art Escape (17474 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma)

Thursday, October 2, 5-7 PM – La Michoacana/Plain Janes – 18495 Sonoma Hwy.

This is an Art Escape & Wake up Sonoma Project, in collaboration with local youth and community volunteers and businesses