Carrying the Light Together: Community Stands Strong with La Luz at Sold-Out Gala

La Luz Center marked its 40th anniversary with a sold-out Noche de Luna gala that brought together more than 280 supporters and community leaders in a powerful demonstration of unity, resilience, and generosity. The evening’s theme, “Carrying the Light Together,” honored La Luz’s four decades of service to the most vulnerable individuals and families in Sonoma Valley and cast a vision for the next 40 years.

The night was filled with moving symbols of community solidarity. Congressman Mike Thompson presented La Luz founder Ligia Booker with the congressional record of his remarks during the current proceedings of the U.S. House of Representatives honoring La Luz’s service.

Executive Director Leonardo Lobato delivered a heartfelt keynote, reminding guests of the true meaning of La Luz: “What a privilege it is to be here with you, carrying the light together! It is not a light of celebration alone, but of strength and of resilience. Tonight, as we gather in community, we must remember that this light shines brightest not in easy times, but in the hardest ones, when we choose to walk beside our Latino neighbors, friends, colleagues, and workers who are suffering.”

Lobato emphasized the positive transformational impact that La Luz aspires to have in the community with its programs, which today touch an estimated 40% of the Latino population in Sonoma Valley. These programs include Basic Needs Services, Immigrant Services, English Classes for Adults, Support for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses, and Parent & Child Early Education.

“The number of people we serve and services we provide represent more than data,” Lobato said. “They represent lives changed, dreams unlocked, futures made possible. And each one of these stories is written not only by our families, but also by you, through your generosity, your commitment, and your belief in the families of Sonoma Valley.”

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when founder Ligia Booker lit a single candle and passed it to the young dancers of Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, in their colorful traditional dresses from Colima, Mexico. The children then walked into the audience, sharing the flame with guests until the entire venue was glowing with candlelight—a powerful symbol of how La Luz’s mission is carried forward by each member of the community.

“Your light here tonight affirms that La Luz does not stand alone, it stands on the strength of a caring community,” said Booker. “Through you, La Luz is a place of hope and dignity for every family who walks through our doors. Your light reminds our neighbors that when one of us is stronger, all of us, our entire community, is stronger in the face of any hardship or crisis,”

The evening also marked a leadership transition as Beth Stelluto-Dunaier was welcomed as the new Board President, succeeding Bill Hake at the close of his term. Stelluto-Dunaier reflected on the importance of the moment:

“Noche de Luna is more than a celebration, it’s a moment to honor the strength of our community and recommit ourselves to standing with Latino families in Sonoma Valley, especially in times of uncertainty.”

The gala concluded with the annual Fund a Need, which drew overwhelming generosity from the community, underscoring the Valley’s deep commitment to La Luz and the families it serves.

Lobato closed with gratitude and hope: “On behalf of all of us at La Luz, our staff, our board, our volunteers, and most importantly, the families we serve—from the bottom of my heart, thank you for shining with us.”