Creative Sonoma Announces Grant Program Supporting Nonprofit Arts Producers

Creative Sonoma’s Arts Impact Grants for Organizations program is now accepting applications to support cultural arts activities across Sonoma County between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2026. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations including museums, as well as culturally specific organizations that produce arts and culture programs, services and events are eligible to apply. Forty-five organizations will be awarded grants of $4,000 each for general operating support.

Arts Impact Grants are designed to help sustain Sonoma County’s creative and cultural nonprofits and to advance their impact in our community.

“Investing in our nonprofit arts producers ensures that creativity continues to thrive across Sonoma County, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike while building more vibrant, lively, and connected communities,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

This grant program is part of Creative Sonoma’s menu of programs to serve the county’s arts and cultural organizations. Details about the grant opportunity can be found at: www.CreativeSonoma.org/aigo/. For more information, please contact Creative Sonoma at CreativeSonoma@sonomacounty.gov.

An application workshop will be held on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. via Zoom (registration link is on the program webpage). The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

Creative Sonoma is a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Collaborative and is dedicated to supporting and advancing the creative community of Sonoma County. Please visit http://www.CreativeSonoma.org for more information.