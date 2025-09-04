Editorial: SOS – A Hunger to Serve

In the late 1990s a group of community members became concerned about providing a safe refuge for dislocated families, abused women and others in need. Volunteers like Elizabeth Kemp and her “brown baggers” began feeding unhoused people, and Sy Lenz’ efforts brought needed attention to the community of helping the unhoused. Thus the Haven was born. In 2003 SOS (Sonoma Overnight Shelter) was formed. In 2007 the City of Sonoma provided some funding and agreed to allow a small modular building to be located adjacent to the Police Department Building by the Field of Dreams..

An active board worked to provide the safe refuge that was once only imagined. Kathy King became the Executive Director and embarked upon serving a community of people in need. She recruited volunteers and added some paid staff. The organization and its mission grew, as did the population of people who needed help.

Over time, this assistance evolved into providing food for those in need. Using the small kitchen at the Haven was ultimately impractical, and the need kept growing. In 2023, Unity Kitchen was created, located in Boyes Hot Springs to provide nourishing meals to those facing food insecurity. In 2024, over 76,000 meals were prepared and served.

Organizations like SOS are often the reflection of the dedication of individuals, and their energy and commitment to their mission is powerful. When the need of the community is great, and when it comes to food insecurity, constantly growing, that powerful energy can only go so far, however. Coming up against economic, labor, supply and logistical problems often overwhelms those who have spent countless hours trying to serve the community.

Why it is that in 2025 hunger is such an enormous problem in America generally and Sonoma Valley specifically is a valid question, and we don’t presume to have the answer. That food insecurity is so persistent in our society is, frankly, shameful and confusing. America is the richest and most advanced country in the world. That fact notwithstanding, feeding hungry people is a moral and decent thing to do, and we applaud it.

SOS has now been acquired by Sonoma Family Meals, a Petaluma organization also providing free meals and born in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Tubbs fires that devastated whole swaths of Santa Rosa. It took a few months of negotiations and some painful dislocation at SOS, not always easy, but now the deal is done. Kathy King and the SOS board have our gratitude for all they have done over the past decades, and our hope is that under the auspices of Sonoma Family Meals SOS can continue its important mission and successfully grow into the future.

That mission requires continued support: volunteers, food donations, financial contributions and a continued will to serve those in need. For decades, this community has stepped up to help those in need, and we fully expect it will continue to do so.

Sonoma Valley Sun Editorial Board