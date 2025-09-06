Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill: How it Affects You and Your Taxes

By Bonnie Lee, EA

After much back and forth, and with a great deal of consternation, Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” passed through both houses of Congress on July 25.

Sigh.

As with all tax legislation, it’s smoke and mirrors. Helping some, taking away from others. But along with the Bad and Ugly is the Good. So perhaps there are a few nuggets in there that will help you, Joe Sixpack, in your tax situation.

Most of the provisions begin in either 2025 or 2026, and extend only through 2028, although some will become permanent. Check with your tax advisor.

CAVEATS: most of the new tax provisions are only provided if you, your spouse, and/or your dependents have a valid SSN. Those holding an ITIN cannot enjoy the new tax benefits, such as tax-free overtime pay and tax-free tips. Also note that most of the new deductions may be phased out for those with higher incomes. Most of the new deductions will be effective in 2026, although many are available for 2025. And most deductions can be claimed if you are Single, Married Filing Joint (MFJ) but not allowed if you are filing Married Filing Separate (MFS). Check with your tax professional to see how these laws apply to you and your tax situation.

BUY A CLEAN VEHICLE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 30, 2025.

This tax credit is expiring. If you are planning on buying a new car and want to enjoy the electric vehicle (EV) or fuel cell vehicle (FCV) tax credit of up to $7,500 you must purchase the vehicle by September 30, 2025.

THE STANDARD DEDUCTION increased, which means your tax bill may be a bit smaller.

TAX BREAK FOR AGES 65 AND OLDER.

Beginning in 2025, If you’re 65 or older, you get an extra deduction (exemption) of $6,000. That means if you are married filing joint, you enjoy an extra $12,000 if both spouses qualify, but it phases out at $75k single, $150k MFJ. If you’re MFS, you lose the deduction altogether! Plan your filing with your tax pro. To enjoy the exemption, you must have a valid SSN. Those with an ITIN are out of luck.

THE 1099 THRESHOLD will be increased from $600 to $2,000 beginning in 2026.

THE CHILD TAX CREDIT is increased from $2,000 to $2200.

THE DEPENDENT CARE CREDIT increased from 35 percent to 50 percent. Check with your tax pro, as there are income phaseouts. Again, you, your spouse and your dependent must have a valid SSN. If you only have an ITIN you do not qualify.

EDUCATION CREDITS remain the same, with the proviso that they can only be enjoyed if you and your dependent have a valid SSN, no ITINs allowed.

NO TAX ON TIPS.

This is limited to the first $25,000 of tip income. If you are self-employed, all tips are still subject to the self-employment tax. For example, if you’re a hair dresser, a dog walker, a masseuse, etc. check with your tax pro as there are income phaseouts. Also, if you file as MFS there is no deduction for tips, you must still include them in your total income. Must have valid SSN, with ITIN there is no deduction.

TAX FREE OVERTIME is limited to $12,500 per person. You do not enjoy this benefit if you are filing as MFS. Again, no ITINs; you must have a valid SSN. It isn’t the grand total of your overtime that is deductible; it is only the amount that’s in excess of the hourly rate. For example, if you are paid $20/hr., in CA your overtime rate is $30/hr. The tax-free portion is only on the $10/hr. difference. Income phaseouts apply, so check with your tax professional. Also, if you own 20 percent or more of the business paying the overtime, you get no relief, no benefit. All overtime pay is still subject to FICA.

DEDUCT YOUR CAR INTEREST.

Up to $10k interest deduction is now available on new vehicles, two wheels, less than 14,000 lbs. with final assembly in the U.S. Leased vehicles are not eligible. There are lots of exceptions and limitations, so check with your dealership and tax pro to find out if you qualify.

THE SALT LIMITATION INCREASED TO $40K through 2028. If you itemize deductions, this may apply to you. This is that deduction on Schedule A for taxes paid to your state, property taxes, DMV license fees, etc. Prior to 2018, the amount you could deduct was unlimited. Beginning in 2018, the deduction became limited to $10,000. The deduction phases out if your income is more than $500k.

PMI will be deductible again beginning in 2026.

CASUALTY LOSSES.

The only personal casualty loss allowed previously was for Federal disaster losses. The new bill allows a deduction for State declared losses if they occurred beginning July 4, 2025.

GAMBLING LOSSES were previously allowed to the extent of 100 percent of winnings. Effective January 1, 2026 they will be allowed at up to only 90 percent of winnings.

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS.

During COVID you were allowed to deduct $600 charitable contributions even if you didn’t itemize deductions. The IRS is bringing that back and increasing the amount you can deduct to $1000 Single and $2000 MFJ.

SOLAR AND CLEAN ENERGY CREDITS EXPIRING. Solar and residential clean energy systems must be up and running by 12/31/25.

Bonnie Lee, is an Enrolled Agent admitted to practice at all levels within the Internal Revenue Service. Her office is located at 450 2nd Street West, Sonoma, CA. She can be reached at [email protected]. Website: www.taxpertise.com