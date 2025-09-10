Sonoma Plein Air Festival Art Show & Sale Benefits K-12 Art Programs

The Art Show & Sale is the culmination of the Sonoma Plein Air Festival, a celebration of outdoor painting to benefit arts education for the children & youth of Sonoma Valley.

It is an outdoor event on the Sonoma Plaza, with artists’ demonstrations, live music and free, fun art activities for all ages. Artwork by the 30 nationally renowned artists selected to participate in the Festival are on display and available for purchase; 40% of painting sales are donated by the artists to fund grants for K-12 art programs in Sonoma Valley.

CLICK HERE for more information.