Cancer Support Sonoma Launches End-of-Life Doula Services with Community Event

Cancer Support Sonoma (CSS) is proud to announce the launch of its new End-of-Life Doula Services, made possible through the generous support of the Susan Lundquist End of Life Doula Project. This initiative brings a team of certified doulas to provide compassionate, non-medical, holistic support to individuals living with cancer, as well as their caregivers and loved ones.

To mark the launch, CSS will host a community panel presentation on Thursday, October 2, from 6:00–7:30pm at its center, located at 585 First Street West in Sonoma. The event, titled Living Fully… Preparing for Life’s “What Ifs”, is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn about the services offered, meet the doula team, and explore the ways end-of-life doulas can provide guidance, comfort, and dignity through one of life’s most profound transitions.

The CSS End-of-Life Doula Team is led by coordinator Willow Taraja. The CSS doula team offers:

Support in completing and organizing end-of-life documents

Creation of personalized care plans tailored to client wishes and concerns

Guidance in conducting life reviews and legacy projects

Assistance with remembrance or celebration of life planning

Advocacy for client needs and coordination among caregivers

Emotional, spiritual, and practical support for both clients and their families

“End-of-life doulas complement a person’s medical care with something equally vital: presence, advocacy, and compassionate support,” said Rachel Glitz, Executive Director of Cancer Support Sonoma. “It’s never too early to prepare for life’s ‘what ifs,’ and our doula team is here to walk beside our clients and their loved ones through that journey.”

The Susan Lundquist End of Life Doula Project was inspired by Susan’s personal experience with CSS therapist Teri Adolfo, whose care and guidance left a lasting impact on Susan and her family. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Thornley family, CSS is now able to expand this care to others in need.

The October 2 program will include:

An introduction to Cancer Support Sonoma and the Susan Lundquist End of Life Doula Project

An interactive reflection exercise for attendees

A moderated panel discussion with the CSS End-of-Life Doula Team

Audience Q&A

Event Details:

Living Fully… Preparing for Life’s “What Ifs”

Thursday, October 2, 2025 | 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Cancer Support Sonoma | 585 First Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 707-509-3549.

Interested in becoming a CSS client, practitioner, volunteer, or making a donation? Please visit cancersupportsonoma.org.

About Cancer Support Sonoma:

Cancer Support Sonoma is a non-profit organization committed to providing comprehensive support to individuals in the community facing cancer treatment, celebrating recovery, or navigating the end of life due to cancer. By offering integrative, complementary therapies on a sliding scale basis, Cancer Support Sonoma aims to address the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of cancer patients and their families. In May of 2024, Cancer Support Sonoma officially opened its new location at 585 1st Street West in Sonoma, California.