Looking for a New Job? The County of Sonoma is Hiring!

If you’re looking for work, the County of Sonoma might have the right job for you. Dozens of positions are available.
Build Your Career with the County of Sonoma! CLICK HERE
Adult and Aging Social Service Worker III – Extra-Help
Adult and Aging Social Worker
Alcohol and Other Drug Services Intake Interviewer
Animal Health Technician – Extra-Help
Animal Health Technician – Part-Time
Associate Land Surveyor – Promotional
Bilingual Administrative Coordinator (English/Spanish)
Chief Deputy Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator
Child Support Specialist I
Children’s Residential Care Counselor I
Client Support Specialist – Extra-Help
Deputy Fair Manager – Chief Operating Officer
Deputy Public Defender I – Extra Help
Deputy Public Defender II – Extra Help
Deputy Public Defender III – Extra Help
Deputy Public Defender IV – Extra Help
Deputy Public Health Officer
Deputy Sheriff II – Court Security – Extra-Help
Deputy Sheriff II – Lateral
Director of Child Support Services
Director of Permit Sonoma
Health Officer
Healthcare Technology and Cybersecurity Specialist
Human Services Job Link Intern
Information Technology Analyst II
Integrated Waste Utility and Infrastructure Coordinator
IT Specialist – Sheriff’s Office – Regular and Time Limited
Law Enforcement Services Specialist II
Licensed Crisis Stabilization Unit Counselor
Programmer Analyst
Registered Crisis Stabilization Unit Counselor
Residential Service Worker – Extra-Help
Senior Programmer Analyst
Sonoma Water Climate Resiliency Program Manager – Extra-Help
Sonoma Water Systems Software Analyst
Sonoma Water Technical Writing Specialist
Staff Psychiatrist – Full-Time, Part-Time, and Extra Help
Supervising Public Health Nurse – Disease Control
Transit Systems Manager
The following Opportunities are Coming Soon*
Alcohol and Other Drug Services Counselor I/II
Automotive Technician
Department Information Systems Technician
Department Program Manager
Deputy Public Defender III – Project
Employment and Training Specialist
HR Coordinator (Civil Service title: Administrative Aide)
Interpreter/Translator II – Extra Help
Licensed Behavioral Health Clinician – Youth and Family Services (Civil Service title: Behavioral Health Clinician)
Payroll Clerk – Promotional
Probation Industries Crew Supervisor – Extra Help
Public Assistance Systems Specialist
Registered Behavioral Health Clinician – Youth and Family Services (Civil Service title: Behavioral Health Clinician Intern)
Senior Account Clerk
Water Agency Division Manager – Financial Services
Water Agency Environmental Specialist I
Water Agency Plant Operator-In-Training
Water Agency Plant Operator
Job openings are also updated weekly on the Job Line, (707) 565-2803. Applications can be submitted online. Paper applications and job announcements are available in the hallway of the Administration Building at 575 Administration Drive, Santa Rosa, CA or you may receive them by mail if you contact HR reception at (707) 565-2331. More information, training dates, and locations can be found on Sonoma higher ed.
This is a list of job openings that Human Resources is either preparing to recruit for or anticipates recruiting for. However, due to a variety of reasons, recruitments may be canceled by hiring departments prior to posting.
*Notify Me of New Job Openings
Would you like to apply, but we’re not currently recruiting for the position you want? Visit Notify Me to subscribe to multiple job categories or Subscribe* to any of our over 800 job classifications.
Information About Other Employment Opportunities
In addition to maintaining awareness of County opportunities, you are encouraged to visit Employment Services & Job Search Resources for access to job opportunities available in the cities within Sonoma County, neighboring counties, and additional job search sites (such as Craigslist, Indeed, and many more).
Note to Supervisors and Managers, please ensure your employees without regular access to a computer receive this information.
Be First to Comment