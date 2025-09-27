City of Sonoma Launches Tree Inventory

The City of Sonoma is taking another step toward a climate-resilient future with the launch of a citywide Tree Inventory, scheduled for October 1 through October 9, 2025. This effort is part of the City’s broader Climate Smart Sonoma initiative, which tracks and shares updates on progress of the Citys adopted Climate Action Strategies, local projects and resources for the community that advance sustainability and community resilience.

During the inventory, professional arborists from PlanIT Geo will be surveying trees along streets, in parks, around public facilities, and on other City-managed properties. The work will create an up-to-date database of the City’s tree canopy, helping track tree health, identify potential risks, and plan for future care.

Healthy trees provide critical benefits, from shading neighborhoods during extreme heat to improving air quality and enhancing the beauty of our community. This inventory will provide the tools to manage and protect an important community asset—our trees—for years to come.

As part of these efforts, the City is also planning a community tree-planting event in the months ahead. Fall is one of the best times to plant trees in California, and the event will be a great way to celebrate Arbor Day while adding new trees in our parks and community spaces. Stay tuned for details on dates, locations, and how you can get involved. In the meantime, residents interested in tree planting at home can explore the City’s Master Tree List, which provides guidance on tree species best suited to thrive in Sonoma.

For more information about the Tree Inventory, visit the project website. Questions may be directed to Dave Jahns, Parks and Recreation Director, or by calling City Hall at (707) 938-3681.

To learn more about the City’s broader climate action and sustainability work, visit the Climate Action & Sustainability page.

About Climate Smart Sonoma

The City of Sonoma’s Climate Smart Sonoma, guided by the City’s Climate Action Commission, provides a framework for highlighting climate action projects, connecting residents with sustainability resources, and showcasing community resilience efforts. With regular updates across the City’s communication channels, it reflects the City of Sonoma’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis locally.