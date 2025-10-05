Adobe Drugs Robbed!

By Anna Pier

Sonoma’s own – and beloved – independent pharmacy, Adobe Drugs, was robbed in the early morning of Saturday, October 4. Pharmacist and owner, Aman Garb, told the SUN , “I’m just heartbroken – that’s all I know.” He added, “I trust people.” Explaining that there have been a couple of police reports of other incidents in the recent past locally, together with this robbery, Garb said, “It makes me sad for Sonoma.”

Garb stated that the alarm sounded at the moment of break-in, and it was immediately relayed to him and to 911. He said that the whole robbery is captured on camera, both inside and outside the store, including the robbers’ car. The two robbers were hooded, masked and gloved. They broke one of the glass panels on the front of the store, and also broke in the back door. Garb said they apparently had mapped out the whole store.

The pharmacist/store owner stated that the robbers ” got a handful of drugs,” but their attempt to get the narcotics in safekeeping in the pharmacy safe failed. They were not able to open the safe, and their attempts to pry it off the floor were equally unsuccessful. They did not take anything else.

Garb , who was previously employed as a pharmacist for Pharmaca, has long been an appreciated member of the Sonoma community. During the 2017 fire, on his own initiative he went to the temporary shelter at Sonoma High with emergency supplies. When Covid vaccines were difficult to access, Garb offered them in the parking lot of the drug store.

The pharmacist/entrepreneur decided, against all odds, to open an independent pharmacy in Sonoma when the small chain, Pharmaca, former tenant of the property and his employer, went bankrupt. The building that houses his business is across from St. Francis Church on W. Napa Street. In deference to Sonoma’s history, he named his new venture” Adobe Drugs ” which was the name of the original store, part of Sonoma’s history, that was housed there.