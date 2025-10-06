City of Sonoma Traffic Safety Committee to Consider Bike Boulevard on Third Street West

The City of Sonoma’s Traffic Safety Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (177 First Street West, Sonoma) to discuss and consider a proposed Go Sonoma project amendment.

The amendment would add a Bike Boulevard on Third Street West to better connect the Fryer Creek Trail and the Sonoma Bike Path and remove a proposed bike path near Sassarini Elementary School from the Citywide Bicycle & Pedestrian Improvements project (CIP T-6).

What’s being considered

The proposed Third Street West Bike Boulevard (identified in the City’s 2025 Active Transportation Plan) would add traffic-calming and safety features such as painted curb extensions, new crosswalks, stop control, speed cushions, signage upgrades, and bike boulevard striping to enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity between two major multi-use paths. The change would increase the project cost by an estimated $47,500 (from $766,700 to $814,500), within a total construction funding package of $1,837,000 (including $1,610,000 in SCTA grant funds and $277,000 City share).

Learn more

See the full meeting details and agenda including the staff report and concept plan for the proposed amendment on our CivicWeb meeting portal.

How to participate

Public input is required for this amendment, and community feedback is encouraged: