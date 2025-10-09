Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Unveils New Online Database of Election Results

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Evelyn Mendez is pleased to announce the addition of a new streamlined, searchable database of 2009-2024 election results to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website. Called ElectionStats, the product is developed and maintained by Civera, a Boston-based company with a reputation for innovative civic technology.

“ElectionStats makes it easier than ever for Sonoma County residents, researchers and community organizations to explore past election results in one place,” Mendez said. “This tool improves transparency and helps the public stay informed and engaged in our democratic process. We’re excited to take this step forward in making election information more accessible, and we look forward to expanding the database to include earlier elections in the months ahead.”

Sonoma County’s ElectionStats database can be accessed two ways:

Go to electionstats.sonomacounty.ca.gov to view the database directly.

to view the database directly. Go to the Registrar of Voters website, SoCoVotes.com. Click on the “Elections” option near the top of the menu on the left, and then click on the “Election Returns Archives” sub-option that appears under “Elections” (see red rectangle below)

Please note that ElectionStats archives results for prior elections. Updates for current elections will continue to be posted to the Registrar of Voter’s main webpage and will not be added to ElectionStats until after elections have been officially certified.

The Registrar of Voters signed a contract with Civera to develop an online portal for the County’s election results in December 2023. Since then, the Registrar of Voters has worked closely with Civera to ensure the product meets expectations for accuracy and ease-of-use. Posting the results for 2009-2024 elections represents the completion of the first stage of the project. In the next stage, results for 1980-2008 elections will be added to the website.

The purpose of the project is to provide the public with a quick and easy way to find, view, and download precinct-level election results. Before ElectionStats, users had to visit each election page separately to compare results from multiple elections. Moreover, the results were often only available in file formats not designed for data importation and/or processing.

The importance of the project was underscored in May 2024, when the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury issued a report recommending the creation of “a publicly accessible election information repository” to increase election transparency and help citizens stay informed and engaged.

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office is located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Standard office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays (excluding County holidays). For more information, please visit SoCoVotes.com, call (707) 565-6800 (Toll-Free: [800] 750-VOTE [8683]; TDD: [800] 565-6888), email rov-info@sonomacounty.gov, or visit the office in person.