Sonoma Valley HealthCare District Announces New Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Valley Hospital

The Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board of Directors, in conjunction with UCSF Health, has unanimously voted, in a Special Session on October 9, 2025, to appoint Kelley C. Kaiser to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Valley Hospital. Kaiser will assume the position in

early November, pending UCSF Chancellor approval and on-boarding requirements.*

In its announcement, the Board extends its deep appreciation to Ben Armfield, SVH Chief Financial Officer, who has served as Interim CEO since the end of April 2025, providing exceptional leadership and operational continuity during the transition period.

*Under the hospital’s Affiliation Agreement with UCSF Health, the SVH CEO is employed by UCSF Health, with SVH reimbursing UCSF on a pass-through basis. The CEO reports directly to the SVHCD Board of Directors with a dotted-line reporting relationship to the President of the UCSF Health Affiliates Network, of which SVHCD is a member.

About Kelley Kaiser

Kelley Kaiser is a forward-thinking visionary and seasoned operator with over 25 years of leadership experience across Samaritan Health Services and Plans and Inter-Community Health Plans in Corvallis, Oregon. Most recently, she served as Chief Administrative Officer at Samaritan Health Services, where she led the execution of a system-wide strategic plan and provided operational leadership across multiple administrative and clinical support areas.

Her prior experience at Samaritan Health Services – a five-hospital system with more than 100 clinics, health plans operations, and approximately 6,000 employees – positions her well as the new CEO of SVH. Kaiser holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Oregon State University and a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Health Policy & Management.

She and her family look forward to relocating to the Sonoma Valley area. The Board is confident Kaiser will continue to uphold and advance the hospital’s high standards of care and commitment to the Sonoma community.

The Selection of Kelley Kaiser

The selection of Kelley Kaiser was the result of a highly collaborative process involving the SVHCD Board, UCSF Health, SVH Leadership and Staff, Medical Executives, and Foundation Board members. Formed in May 2025, the CEO Search Committee, working with a premier Executive Search firm, reviewed an initial slate of approximately a dozen qualified candidates, narrowing the field to seven finalists by conducting more than 16 hours of first- round Zoom interviews. Three candidates were then invited for in-person interviews in Sonoma and San Francisco, engaging more than 30 interviewers across multiple panels.

The Committee reviewed summarized feedback from interviewer surveys (with individual responses kept confidential for the Board and UCSF hiring executives) and, after thoughtful discussion, advanced two finalists. Following in-depth evaluations, reference reviews, and additional assessments, the Board and UCSF jointly and enthusiastically selected Kelley Kaiser as the top candidate.

The Board extends sincere appreciation to each interviewer for their crucial input through surveys and discussions, which informed the final selection process. Their dedication to the hospital’s legacy of excellence, commitment to high-quality and compassionate care, and shared vision for the community’s future were instrumental in guiding this important decision.