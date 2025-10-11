Kaniv, Ukraine, Sonoma’s Sister City Bombed

Kaeti Bailie of Sonoma Sister Cities forwarded to the SUN the following reports from Anatoly Leontyev, President of the Friendship Association of Kaniv (Kanev), in the wake of a massive Russian bombing the night of October 10 of our Sister City.

Hello Kaeti,

Tonight there was a massive shelling of Kanev. Actually, for the first time, the objects of our city were systematically bombed. It was very loud and bright. Fortunately, the Kanev hydroelectric power station did not suffer significant damage. But around 6:30 in the morning, 2 missiles flew along the Dnieper riverbed, which were shot down on the approach to the hydroelectric power station and detonated next to a residential area near school No. 6. Several residential buildings, shops, a school and a kindergarten suffered significant damage – windows and doors were broken. In my apartment, which served as my painting studio (a family of refugees from Donbass now lives there), the windows in the room overlooking the Dnieper were broken. Tomorrow morning I will go to the city hall to settle the issue of assistance with the repair.

By the way, the installation of the backup generator you asked about has been completed. Thank God, USAID managed to finance almost all the work, although for its full completion it was necessary to take a loan from a bank. But the winter promises to be very difficult, as Russia knocks out the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine, both gas and electricity.

We will live – we will see. I am sending you a photo and a short video about the consequences. By the way, a photo of the rocket fragment that I picked up, where I was filming the video.

Hugs to you and have a good day!

Sincerely, Anatoly

Email #2

10 people were injured by glass and metal fragments, including a 10-year-old child. Among other things, the apartment of Tetyana Renkas was badly damaged. I am always open to communication. Maybe Tetyana can tell you something, but I think she is not in a good state now after such shocks. Thank you very much for your support and friendship!!