School District Leadership Issues Statement About the Closure of Prestwood Elementary School

The following message has been sent to the community by the School District Board of Trustees

Dear SVUSD Community:

We would like to take a moment to share an important update with our community. We recognize the weight of this decision and want to share it with transparency and care. During a Board Meeting held on October 9, 2025, the Board of Trustees took action to approve the closure of Prestwood Elementary School at the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year. The motion was carried by a 4-1 vote. We recognize that this decision brings a profound sense of sadness and uncertainty, and we want to acknowledge the deep emotions this news will evoke within our community. We understand that this is an incredibly challenging time, and we are committed to providing compassionate support for our students and staff as we navigate this transition together.

The District is already diligently working on the logistics of consolidating our elementary schools and will be actively engaging with the community to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition. We know there are many details to consider, and we want to reassure you that every effort is being made to plan for an effective and efficient process, always keeping the well-being of our students at the forefront.

As always, the closure of schools is a decision made only as a last resort, after exhausting all other avenues to achieve fiscal stability for our District. It is a necessary step to ensure we can continue to provide the high-quality resources and programs that our students truly deserve. As this process unfolds, we will maintain open and regular communication with all our families. Please look for consistent updates via school and District websites, ParentSquare, and our social media platforms. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our families, students, and staff for your understanding, resilience, and continued partnership as we work to maintain and develop viable and robust programs in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

With care and commitment to our community,

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and District Leadership