Pets Lifeline Welcomes Three New Board Members

Pets Lifeline, Sonoma Valley’s only animal shelter, is proud to announce the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors: Kathleen Ball, Betsy Bland, and Brad Meyer. Each brings a deep commitment to animal welfare along with extensive professional and community leadership experience, further strengthening Pets Lifeline’s mission: to protect and enhance the lives of cats and dogs in Sonoma Valley through sheltering and adoption, humane education, and community programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen, Betsy, and Brad to our Board,” said Olivia Kristiansen, CEO of Pets Lifeline. “Their combined expertise and passion for animal welfare will help us expand our programs and continue to serve the Sonoma Valley community.”

The full Pets Lifeline Board of Directors now includes Laura Zimmerman, Co-Chair; Jane Hutchinson, Co-Chair; Suzie Maloney, Vice President; Robert Lerner, Treasurer; Betsy Bland, Secretary; Marchelle Carleton; Toni Casamento; Cynthia Frank; Kathleen Ball; Bob Holloway; Brad Meyer; Tiffany Newman; Gary Umholtz; and Ken Wayne.

Kathleen Ball

Kathleen’s journey with animals began in Cambridge, MA, where she grew up alongside two spirited Miniature Schnauzers, Max and Fritz. Her passion deepened after marrying her husband Dave, a former Pets Lifeline board member, and welcoming Chloe, a Golden Retriever who introduced them to the joy and importance of senior rescues.

Since then, Kathleen and Dave’s home has been filled with beloved dogs, including Oliver and Annie, both rescues from Taiwan. Beyond her devotion to animals, Kathleen has built a distinguished career in high tech leadership and real estate. She currently works with Sotheby’s International Realty, where she applies her strategic thinking, operational expertise, and relationship-building skills—talents that also extend to her nonprofit service.

Over the years, Kathleen has served on numerous nonprofit boards across health, education, and animal welfare. A proud Sonoma resident of more than 12 years, she is excited to give back to a cause close to her heart through her role on Pets Lifeline’s board.

Betsy Bland

Betsy moved to Sonoma in 2021, where her love of animals and the local community led her to Pets Lifeline. She has been a dedicated volunteer since early 2024 and is now thrilled to deepen her involvement in the organization’s mission through service on the Board of Directors.

For more than 30 years, Betsy worked in Enterprise Software in Silicon Valley. At Workday, she helped lead and build their Financial Management line of business. She later served as Managing Director for Workday Ventures, deploying innovation capital on behalf of the company, and as Chief Operating Officer of Wellthy, a concierge navigation service for employees balancing work and family caregiving. Her extensive career spans organizations large and small, with expertise across strategy, product, operations, marketing, and customer service.

Betsy holds a BA in Human Biology and an MBA from Stanford University.

Brad Meyer

Brad Meyer is a seasoned CEO and executive business owner with a professional background in operating one of the largest Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty car rental franchises in North America. After selling the company in 2014, Brad has continued to consult and support other franchisees. That same year, he moved to Glen Ellen and now resides in Kenwood, where life is happily shared with two beloved dogs—a Maltese named Vinny and a Coton de Tulear named Gracie.

A dedicated supporter of animal welfare, Brad served on the Pets Lifeline Board from 2016 to 2022. Family is at the heart of everything, with two daughters, both happily married, and four wonderful grandchildren.