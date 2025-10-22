Help Shape Sonoma’s Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Sonoma County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP) Draft is now available for public review and comment through November 10, 2025, on the County of Sonoma website.

The MJHMP is a countywide effort involving 22 jurisdictions, including the City of Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley Fire District, both of which have annexes in the draft plan. The plan identifies local risks from natural and human-caused hazards and outlines strategies to reduce future disaster impacts.

Public input is an important part of the update process. Feedback from residents helps ensure the plan reflects local experiences and priorities while maintaining eligibility for state and federal hazard-mitigation funding.

Review the Draft Plan

The full draft plan and related materials are available on the County of Sonoma website from October 20 – November 10, 2025:

Comments may be submitted by email to hazardmitigation@sonomacounty.gov or shared during a public meeting. When providing feedback, please note whether your comments apply countywide or specifically to the City of Sonoma or Sonoma Valley Fire District annexes. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on November 10, 2025.

Public Meetings

Two key meetings may be of particular interest to Sonoma Valley residents:

Virtual Public Meeting

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management. This session will provide a countywide overview of the draft plan and an opportunity to offer comments virtually.

Sonoma Valley Public Meeting

Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Fire Station #1, 630 2nd St W, Sonoma, CA 95476

Hosted by Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management with the City of Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley Fire District. This meeting will include an overview of the draft plan and on local hazards and mitigation strategies specific to Sonoma Valley.

Additional Public Meetings

October 27, 2025 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Department of Emergency Management with Sonoma County and City of Santa Rosa

October 30, 2025 | 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Department of Emergency Management with City of Petaluma and partners

October 30, 2025 | 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Department of Emergency Management with City of Petaluma and partners

November 5, 2025 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Department of Emergency Management with Cloverdale Fire Protection District

For full meeting details and links to attend, visit the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan webpage.