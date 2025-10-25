Affordable CalRx® Insulin, $11 a Pen, Will Soon Be Available for Purchase in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that CalRx® biosimilar insulin glargine pens will be available to consumers in California beginning January 1, 2026. This launch marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing effort to lower prescription drug prices and improve medication access statewide.

Through an agreement secured by Civica Rx — a nonprofit generic drug manufacturer — with Biocon Biologics, Californians will have access to an interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine pen offered under the CalRx brand and pricing.

Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin analog used in the management of diabetes. The CalRx insulin glargine pens are interchangeable with Lantus®, ensuring seamless substitution for patients, and will be available to California pharmacies for $45 and to consumers at a suggested retail price of no more than $55 per five-pack of 3 mL pens—a substantial reduction from current retail market prices.

The insulin glargine pen agreement with Biocon Biologics complements Civica Rx’s broader insulin development strategy. Civica Rx continues its ongoing efforts to independently produce interchangeable biosimilar versions of insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin under the CalRx label, further solidifying a reliable and affordable insulin supply for Californians.

“California is taking action to tackle the insulin affordability crisis,” said Elizabeth Landsberg, Director of the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI). “We’re committed to transparent pricing, eliminating hidden costs, and ensuring equitable medication access for uninsured, underinsured, and vulnerable residents across our state.”

“In a moment where inflation is spiking everyday prices for Californians and our health care system is under attack in the form of Medicaid cuts from H.R. 1, a lower cost insulin will bring much needed relief both to California pocketbooks and our state budget,” said member Chris Noble, Health Access California’s Organizing Director and member of the CalRx Insulin Patient Advisory Council. “California consumers need relief now, so as a person dependent on insulin to live and a health care advocate, I’m relieved to see CalRx moving quickly to lower insulin costs for the people of California while continuing to pursue other needed prescription drug cost solutions.”

“California’s continued leadership in tackling insulin’s broken market is a promising step forward,” said Allison Hardt, T1 International’s Community Development Director and member of the CalRx Advisory Council. “We celebrate progress that puts patients first and secures insulin at a stable, transparent price while encouraging bold next steps toward true public manufacturing—for people, not for profit.”