Prescribed Burn Operations Planned at Sonoma Valley Regional Park

Sonoma County Regional Parks in partnership with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, is planning a series of prescribed burns at Sonoma Valley Regional Park throughout the fall and winter. The first burn occurred on October 22. Fire crews will begin ignitions as early as 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Smoke may be visible around the area throughout the day. This is a permitted prescribed burn; please avoid calling 9-1-1 to report smoke and fire.

These burns will take place throughout the park. It will be closed during the burn and closure signs will be posted and update on our website. For updates on this and other Regional Parks’ prescribed burns, download the Watch Duty app on a mobile device and:

Click the “RX fire” icon for a specific park Toggle notifications ON for real-time alerts

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. (The planned date is subject to last-minute changes due to these considerations.) When all conditions are met, trained wildland firefighters conduct the burn while monitoring the set criteria, fire behavior and designated fire control lines.

These prescribed burns have been planned and coordinated with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to minimize the smoke impacts on surrounding communities.

This project is supported in large part by Parks for all – Measure M. For more information on how Regional Parks uses low-intensity prescribed fire as a landscape management tool, visit SoCoParks.org/Fire.